India evacuates over 475,000 from West Asia amid Iran-Israel tensions
India is carrying out a huge evacuation from West Asia as tensions rise, especially with the Iran-Israel conflict making things uncertain.
More than 475,000 Indians have already been brought home, but disruptions like travel restrictions and airspace closures, and daily hassles are affecting many of the over one crore Indians who live in the region.
Seven Indians killed, MEA offers support
Sadly, seven Indian nationals have lost their lives across Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq during this crisis.
The government is organizing both regular and special flights: nearly 800 students have already returned from Iran.
There's also a 24/7 helpline for those needing help, plus support with medical aid, shelter, and travel documents.
The MEA says it's focused on keeping everyone safe and urges Indians there to stay alert.