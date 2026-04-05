India evacuates over 475,000 from West Asia amid Iran-Israel tensions

Seven Indians killed, MEA offers support

Sadly, seven Indian nationals have lost their lives across Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq during this crisis.

The government is organizing both regular and special flights: nearly 800 students have already returned from Iran.

There's also a 24/7 helpline for those needing help, plus support with medical aid, shelter, and travel documents.

The MEA says it's focused on keeping everyone safe and urges Indians there to stay alert.