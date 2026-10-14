India examines satellite internet after Elon Musk accuses Mukesh Ambani
India is taking a closer look at satellite internet after Elon Musk claimed big business interests were blocking its entry.
The issue will be discussed in parliament, with Musk specifically pointing fingers at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, for trying to keep a "monopolistic chokehold" over Indian consumers.
India calls Elon Musk's claims baseless
India's government has called Musk's claims "baseless" and insists all satellite internet players, including Starlink, have to follow security conditions and spectrum allocation rules.
Parliamentary Chair Nishikant Dubey stressed that national security comes first, saying India won't bend under outside pressure or financial interests.
Meanwhile, Starlink's entry is pending approval, but satellite operators still need to meet the same regulatory requirements before commercial services begin.