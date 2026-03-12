India is already feeling the heat in March
India
India just logged its first big heatwave of the year on March 11, with Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions hitting a scorching 38 to 42 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures were also much higher than usual, by more than five degrees Celsius, in parts of Himachal Pradesh, other northern areas, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana and Chandigarh.
IMD says heat won't go away soon
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says this intense heat is not going away soon: Gujarat and nearby areas will keep feeling the burn over the next few days.
Plus, more states like Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra and Odisha could see extra-hot days over the next few days.
If you are planning to be outside or have exams coming up, it might be time to prepare for some serious summer vibes.