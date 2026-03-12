India is already feeling the heat in March

IMD says heat won't go away soon

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says this intense heat is not going away soon: Gujarat and nearby areas will keep feeling the burn over the next few days.

Plus, more states like Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra and Odisha could see extra-hot days over the next few days.

If you are planning to be outside or have exams coming up, it might be time to prepare for some serious summer vibes.