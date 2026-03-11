India is developing new small modular reactors (SMRs)
India is developing three new types of small modular reactors (SMRs), aiming to make nuclear energy more flexible and future-ready.
The lineup includes a Bharat SMR reported as about 200-220 MWe, a smaller 55 MWe version, and a high-temperature reactor designed to produce hydrogen, so it's not just about power but also cleaner fuels.
SMRs could mean faster-to-build nuclear plants
This matters because SMRs could mean faster-to-build nuclear plants and may offer safety advantages depending on design and regulation that help fight climate change and power up cities without the usual megaproject delays.
With big names like Tata Power and Reliance getting involved, India's betting big on homegrown clean tech, and that could shape your energy future.