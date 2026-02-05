India orders blood bank audit after HIV-positive kids' shocking discovery
India's government just called for a nationwide audit of all 4,000+ blood banks after a shocking discovery: several children tested HIV-positive after receiving blood transfusions during thalassemia treatment; investigations are under way to determine whether the transfusions were the source.
This urgent move is meant to tighten safety checks and make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
The shocking discovery and the investigation's findings
It started when six kids in Madhya Pradesh and several in Jharkhand tested positive for HIV after getting blood at hospitals.
Investigations found sloppy testing, poor supervision, and big lapses in how blood was screened—basically, serious mistakes that put patients at risk.
Steps taken by the government
The Jharkhand High Court stepped in, calling out "grave negligence" and demanding accountability.
The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to conduct comprehensive audits of all blood banks, and to ensure better testing equipment and stricter licensing.
The Union Health Ministry has ordered advanced HIV and disease screening at every blood bank nationwide, and has directed that donors be linked biometrically and tracked through digitized systems such as e-Raktkosh to help keep things safer for everyone.