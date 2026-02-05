India orders blood bank audit after HIV-positive kids' shocking discovery

It started when six kids in Madhya Pradesh and several in Jharkhand tested positive for HIV after getting blood at hospitals. Investigations found sloppy testing, poor supervision, and big lapses in how blood was screened—basically, serious mistakes that put patients at risk.

Steps taken by the government

The Jharkhand High Court stepped in, calling out "grave negligence" and demanding accountability.

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to conduct comprehensive audits of all blood banks, and to ensure better testing equipment and stricter licensing.

The Union Health Ministry has ordered advanced HIV and disease screening at every blood bank nationwide, and has directed that donors be linked biometrically and tracked through digitized systems such as e-Raktkosh to help keep things safer for everyone.