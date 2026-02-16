India seizes oil tankers linked to Iran, US sanctions
India just seized three oil tankers off its coast, two of which were linked to Iran and already on the US sanctions list.
Authorities detected suspicious activity involving a tanker at sea, and India says ship-to-ship transfers can obscure the origin of cargo.
It's part of India's push to clamp down on shady trading and stick to global rules.
The ships had changed their identities to avoid getting noticed
The ships—Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia—had actually changed their identities to avoid getting noticed.
Two of them were linked to Iran, while Al Jafzia had made a fuel delivery in Djibouti earlier.
To keep up with these sneaky tactics, India's Coast Guard has stepped up patrols with over 50 ships and a bunch of aircraft, showing they're serious about keeping things legit—and strengthening ties with the US at the same time.