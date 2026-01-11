India steps up in global critical minerals game
India is joining a big US-led meeting with G7 countries this Monday in Washington to talk about securing supplies of critical minerals—the stuff that powers everything from phones to electric cars.
Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to represent India, and the country is also set to join the US-backed Pax Silica initiative soon.
Why should you care?
China currently controls most of the world's supply chain for key minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths—materials essential for tech, defense, and green energy.
By teaming up with other countries and launching its own National Critical Mineral Mission (with new exploration projects and plans for over 100 mineral block auctions), India hopes to reduce dependence on China and help shape the future of tech manufacturing.