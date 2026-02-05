India to buy 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.25 lakh crore deal

Deal to boost IAF, Navy fleets

This deal is a big step for India's air power, especially as older MiG-21s retire and delays hit the Tejas Mk1A project.

The new Rafales would boost the IAF and Navy fleet to 176 jets, with upgrades tailored for Indian needs and plans to add homegrown tech and integrate Indian weapons and missiles.

Plus, making most of these jets in India means more jobs and stronger self-reliance in defense.