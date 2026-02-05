India to buy 114 Rafale jets in ₹3.25 lakh crore deal
India
India's Defence Acquisition Council is gearing up to consider a huge proposal next week: buying 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, worth around ₹3.25 lakh crore.
If approved, 18 jets will come straight from France while the rest will be made in India—up to 60% locally built—with Tata Advanced Systems set to manufacture fuselage sections.
Deal to boost IAF, Navy fleets
This deal is a big step for India's air power, especially as older MiG-21s retire and delays hit the Tejas Mk1A project.
The new Rafales would boost the IAF and Navy fleet to 176 jets, with upgrades tailored for Indian needs and plans to add homegrown tech and integrate Indian weapons and missiles.
Plus, making most of these jets in India means more jobs and stronger self-reliance in defense.