India tracking 28 ships in Persian Gulf amid Iran-US tensions
India
With things heating up between Iran and the US India is closely tracking 28 Indian ships in the Persian Gulf to keep their crews safe.
Most of these vessels are near the Strait of Hormuz, and officials say they're in touch with ship managers and local authorities to make sure everyone's OK.
India is also helping citizens exit Iran
India isn't just watching ships. They're also helping citizens in Iran travel to safer countries like Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The government has ramped up flights, especially through the United Arab Emirates, so people passing through can get out quickly if needed.
Safety for Indians abroad is a top priority right now.