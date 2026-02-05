India, US nearing new trade deal: Jaishankar

Deal to boost jobs, make things cheaper

This deal could make things cheaper and boost jobs by lowering US tariffs on most Indian exports—from 50% down to 18%. Sectors like tech, fashion, gems, and pharma stand to gain.

India has signaled it may eliminate tariffs on certain US industrial goods, and US sources have said purchases of US energy and tech could rise to about $500 billion.

The goal? Increase two-way trade from roughly $191 billion to about $500 billion; no timeline was specified.

Agri and dairy protections stay in place for now, but overall this is set to shake up business opportunities for both nations.