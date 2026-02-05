Indian Army's Eastern Command HQ gets new name
India
The Indian Army has renamed its Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata from Fort William to Vijay Durg, paying tribute to the legendary Maratha fort on Maharashtra's coast that was key during Shivaji Maharaj's era.
The change, made in 2022, reflects a shift toward honoring India's own history over colonial names.
Some veterans, historians not thrilled
This move is part of a bigger push by the government to shed colonial legacies—like when the Navy redesigned its flag in September 2022 inspired by Shivaji's seal.
Some veterans and historians aren't thrilled, calling it mostly symbolic and questioning if it really changes anything.
Others feel it's an important step in reclaiming Indian identity and celebrating homegrown heroes.