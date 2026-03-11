Indian Army's new strategy: Proactive deterrence over reactive measures
India
Big changes are coming to the Indian Army: Gen. Upendra Dwivedi just announced a move from simply reacting to threats to actively deterring them before they happen.
This new approach puts tech upgrades, smarter organization, and self-reliance front and center.
The Army's shift and its implications
For anyone interested in how modern defense works, this shift is a big deal. The Army is focusing on things like data-driven warfare, multi-domain operations (think: land, air, cyber, all at once), and even more unmanned systems.
New units like the Bhairav Battalion and Special Ops Brigade will help put these ideas into action.
The Army's shift emphasizes proactive deterrence, while India's updated counterterrorism policy likewise prioritizes prevention and swift responses.