Indian educator wins Global Teacher Prize 2026

Nagi's vision for education

Nagi's team runs 800+ centers teaching literacy, life skills, and job training through hands-on projects using recycled materials.

These flexible classes have cut dropout rates by half and boosted school success.

With her $1 million prize, Nagi plans to open more centers, train teachers, and launch a Skilling Institute for digital and vocational courses—because as she puts it: "vision demonstrates that education, combined with creativity and compassion, can transform lives, communities, and generations."