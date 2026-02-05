Indian educator wins Global Teacher Prize 2026
Rouble Nagi, an Indian educator, grabbed the Global Teacher Prize 2026 in Dubai for her work bringing art-based education to over a million kids in 100+ slums and villages.
Her foundation's "Misaal India" project makes learning creative and accessible where it's needed most.
Nagi's vision for education
Nagi's team runs 800+ centers teaching literacy, life skills, and job training through hands-on projects using recycled materials.
These flexible classes have cut dropout rates by half and boosted school success.
With her $1 million prize, Nagi plans to open more centers, train teachers, and launch a Skilling Institute for digital and vocational courses—because as she puts it: "vision demonstrates that education, combined with creativity and compassion, can transform lives, communities, and generations."