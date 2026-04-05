Indian government raises LNG supply to urea plants to 90%
India
Starting Monday, the Indian government is bumping up liquefied natural gas, or LNG, supply to urea plants, now covering 90% of their usual needs instead of the earlier 70% to 75%.
This move is all about making sure there's enough urea for farmers during the upcoming Kharif and Rabi crop seasons.
Centre extends Indian Potash import authority
Officials say this boost is possible thanks to better stock levels and new LNG shipments on the way.
The government's also upping LNG supplies by 10% for other industries, like city gas networks.
And since local urea production recently dipped due to limited gas, the Centre has extended the State Trading Enterprise (STE) status of Indian Potash Limited (IPL) for importing urea on government accounts until March 31, 2027 to keep supplies steady.