Indian government raises LNG supply to urea plants to 90%

Centre extends Indian Potash import authority

Officials say this boost is possible thanks to better stock levels and new LNG shipments on the way.

The government's also upping LNG supplies by 10% for other industries, like city gas networks.

And since local urea production recently dipped due to limited gas, the Centre has extended the State Trading Enterprise (STE) status of Indian Potash Limited (IPL) for importing urea on government accounts until March 31, 2027 to keep supplies steady.