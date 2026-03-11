India's 2027 census will include households headed by transgender individuals

Digital census: Enumerators, self-submission, security checks

This census goes fully digital, with an option to fill out your own form online; enumerators will verify self-submitted data before final submission.

Household heads can now be listed as male, female, or transgender.

To keep things safe and accurate, there are strong security checks on all digital data and enumerators and supervisors will receive training.

The government has set aside ₹11,718 crore for this project, which also includes a caste count.