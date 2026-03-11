India's 2027 census will include households headed by transgender individuals
Big update: India's 2027 census will collect data on households headed by transgender individuals.
Announced in Parliament this week, this move is being seen as a meaningful step toward more inclusive data and recognition for the community.
The census will roll out in two phases: first mapping homes and then counting people.
Digital census: Enumerators, self-submission, security checks
This census goes fully digital, with an option to fill out your own form online; enumerators will verify self-submitted data before final submission.
Household heads can now be listed as male, female, or transgender.
To keep things safe and accurate, there are strong security checks on all digital data and enumerators and supervisors will receive training.
The government has set aside ₹11,718 crore for this project, which also includes a caste count.