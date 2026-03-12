India's Jaishankar speaks to Russian, EU, French counterparts on Iran-Israel war

Analysis: Why India's role is crucial right now

India is in a rare spot: it has strong ties with both Israel and Iran.

That means Jaishankar is balancing diplomatic relations with both Israel and Iran and looking out for almost one crore (about 10 million) Indians living in Gulf countries facing attacks in the Gulf.

The conflict is also hitting India's energy imports from the Gulf and could impact billions of dollars in remittances sent home by Indians working there.

With global tensions rising, India's diplomatic moves really count right now.