Indore: 1st-year medical student found dead, ragging allegations surface
India
Antariksh Agrawal, a 20-year-old first-year MBBS student at Indore's Government MGM Medical College, was found hanging in his hostel room on February 2.
His absence from classes that day and the circumstances of his death have raised tough questions about campus safety and bullying.
Suicide note not found
Agrawal's roommate found him after breaking into their locked room—no suicide note was left behind.
While police initially pointed to academic stress as a possible cause, Antariksh's family has alleged he faced severe ragging, including a dress code for juniors and restrictions such as not being able to lock rooms.
The college's Anti-Ragging Committee and police are now investigating all angles, with authorities reviewing his devices for more clues.