Indore: 1st-year medical student found dead, ragging allegations surface

Suicide note not found

Agrawal's roommate found him after breaking into their locked room—no suicide note was left behind.

While police initially pointed to academic stress as a possible cause, Antariksh's family has alleged he faced severe ragging, including a dress code for juniors and restrictions such as not being able to lock rooms.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee and police are now investigating all angles, with authorities reviewing his devices for more clues.