Indore building collapse: 2 dead, 12 rescued; landlord warned earlier

Neglect or poor maintenance? Probe underway

Gupta pointed to rainwater damage and rats burrowing under the foundation as reasons for the collapse.

The building housed 22 members of Ansari's family and some tenants.

Officials said only the front had been renovated while the back was left unsafe.

Now, authorities are investigating if neglect by Ansari or poor maintenance played a role, especially since even a neighboring building was damaged in this crowded neighborhood.