Indore building collapse: 2 dead, 12 rescued; landlord warned earlier
A three-story building in Indore's Ranipura area collapsed early Tuesday, trapping 14 people inside.
This happened eight days after tenant Shashank Gupta warned landlord Sammu Ansari about the building's weakening structure.
Sadly, two people lost their lives and 12 others were injured. After a five-hour rescue effort, all trapped survivors were pulled out.
Neglect or poor maintenance? Probe underway
Gupta pointed to rainwater damage and rats burrowing under the foundation as reasons for the collapse.
The building housed 22 members of Ansari's family and some tenants.
Officials said only the front had been renovated while the back was left unsafe.
Now, authorities are investigating if neglect by Ansari or poor maintenance played a role, especially since even a neighboring building was damaged in this crowded neighborhood.