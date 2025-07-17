Next Article
Interfaith couple's tragic suicide 4 months post-marriage
A heartbreaking story from Hyderabad: a young interfaith couple, Asia Hashim Khan (29) and Pavan Kumavath (21), were found dead in their rented home just four months after getting married.
Police believe it was suicide.
Couple dealing with financial stress
Reports say the couple had been dealing with financial stress, which sometimes led to arguments.
Police are still investigating what happened, but early signs point to money worries as a possible factor.
Their case is being handled by Amberpet police, who have sent the bodies for post-mortem at Osmania General Hospital.