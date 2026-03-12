Iran-US conflict disrupts India's natural gas supply

Crude oil supplies remain steady

A lot of India's energy comes from the Middle East: recently, about 90% of India's LPG imports and nearly half of its crude oil imports came through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now at risk.

But here's some good news: crude oil supplies are still steady thanks to more diverse sourcing and a solid emergency stockpile that could last over a month.

Refineries are running full throttle and LPG production just got bumped up by 25%, with new rules making sure homes and CNG vehicles get priority.

So while things are tense globally, India's working hard to keep your kitchen stoves (and rides) running smoothly.