Iran-US conflict disrupts India's natural gas supply
About one-fourth of India's natural gas requirements has been impacted by the ongoing Iran-US conflict.
The disruption hit 47.4 million standard cubic meters per day, nearly 25% of what the country uses daily.
The government is already hustling to fill the gap, bringing in LNG shipments from alternative suppliers.
Crude oil supplies remain steady
A lot of India's energy comes from the Middle East: recently, about 90% of India's LPG imports and nearly half of its crude oil imports came through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now at risk.
But here's some good news: crude oil supplies are still steady thanks to more diverse sourcing and a solid emergency stockpile that could last over a month.
Refineries are running full throttle and LPG production just got bumped up by 25%, with new rules making sure homes and CNG vehicles get priority.
So while things are tense globally, India's working hard to keep your kitchen stoves (and rides) running smoothly.