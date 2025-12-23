Next Article
IRCTC's Tatkal booking system faces glitches; users express frustration
India
IRCTC's Tatkal ticket booking ran into trouble on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, with loads of users getting error messages while trying to book tickets online.
The glitches left many wondering if the system is reliable, especially when everyone's rushing for last-minute train seats.
Users vent online, call for fixes
Several users complained on social media—some people even suggested that the service seems easier for brokers than regular travelers.
With multiple voices asking for smoother bookings, it's evident that IRCTC needs to step up and make the experience better for everyone.