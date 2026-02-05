Jaipur: Suspended college lecturer ends life, accuses cop in note India Feb 05, 2026

Manohar Lal Bhadu, a 35-year-old suspended government college lecturer in Jaipur, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train.

In his final note, he accused a Special Operations Group (SOG) officer of harassment and demanding bribes, saying he was falsely implicated in minor cases in previous years.

Bhadu shared that years of court battles drained his finances and left him struggling to support his large family.