J&K: JeM terrorist killed in ongoing Trashi-I operation
Indian security forces took down a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday.
This happened during Operation Trashi-I, which began after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of militants, to track down militants in the region.
The latest face-off happened at Dichhar, Chatroo, even as heavy snowfall made things tough for the teams.
Operation Trashi-I has seen several encounters
Operation Trashi-I brings together the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF in a joint push against militants.
Since it began, there have been several intense encounters—one encounter led to casualties. Other clashes followed at different spots over the last 18 days.
To keep things under control and prevent escapes, mobile internet has been suspended nearby while searches continue in snowy conditions.