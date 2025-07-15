Next Article
Karnataka contemplates 2-language policy
Karnataka's government wants schools to keep teaching just Kannada and English, instead of adding a third language like Hindi as suggested by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Right now, students learn two languages until Class 5 and pick up another from Class 6, but the state is pushing back on making three languages mandatory.
Debate on identity and opportunity
This debate isn't just about textbooks—it's about identity and opportunity.
The state government says forcing a third language adds stress for students and sidelines local languages like Tulu and Kodava.
Supporters of three languages argue it helps with jobs and connects people across India.
The final decision could shape what future classrooms—and career paths—look like for students in Karnataka.