Karnataka designer arrested for honey trapping, robbing wealthy men India Mar 11, 2026

A 33-year-old fashion designer, Deepa Avatagi from Bagalkot district, has been arrested in Belagavi for allegedly honey trapping and robbing wealthy businessmen.

Police say she connected with her targets on Facebook and Instagram, gradually building trust through private chats.

When they met in person at lodges, she would ask them to shower, then lock them in the bathroom and make off with their phones, cash, jewelry, and car keys.

She later blackmailed some victims using different phone numbers.