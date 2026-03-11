Karnataka designer arrested for honey trapping, robbing wealthy men
A 33-year-old fashion designer, Deepa Avatagi from Bagalkot district, has been arrested in Belagavi for allegedly honey trapping and robbing wealthy businessmen.
Police say she connected with her targets on Facebook and Instagram, gradually building trust through private chats.
When they met in person at lodges, she would ask them to shower, then lock them in the bathroom and make off with their phones, cash, jewelry, and car keys.
She later blackmailed some victims using different phone numbers.
Police tracked her using CCTV footage and digital clues
After a businessman reported her, police tracked Avatagi using closed-circuit television footage and digital clues.
They recovered stolen items worth about 32.8 lakh rupees, including luxury vehicles such as a Toyota Fortuner and a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, 11 phones, a tablet, car keys, and cash.
Her alleged partner-in-crime, Shivanand Mathapati, who reportedly helped pick out wealthy targets, is still missing as police continue their search.