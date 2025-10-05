Next Article
Karnataka: Stray dog bites 7 people, including government school teacher
India
On Sunday, a stray dog attacked seven people in Belur, Karnataka—including a government school teacher named Chikkamma, who was out doing a door-to-door survey.
Her husband and several neighbors were also bitten when they tried to help.
Local leaders visit victims
Everyone hurt was taken to Belur hospital.
Local leaders like MLA H.K. Suresh and Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari visited the victims, with Suresh criticizing the state for sending teachers on risky assignments.
Similar incident recently
Recently, a woman in Tumakuru district was badly bitten by another stray dog, raising fresh worries about safety.
These back-to-back attacks have fueled public anxiety and concerns about stray dog management in Karnataka.