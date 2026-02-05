Karnataka to develop AI tool to monitor online content

Tool aims to boost public safety

With digital threats getting faster and trickier, Law Minister H.K. Patil says old-school methods just can't keep up—AI is needed for real-time alerts.

This tool aims to boost public safety and is part of a bigger push: the state is also looking at ways to limit kids' access to social media and encourage responsible tech use.

Basically, Karnataka wants the internet to be safer for everyone—especially young people.