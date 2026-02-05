Karnataka to develop AI tool to monitor online content
Karnataka granted an in-principle administrative approval for a ₹67.2 crore plan for an AI-powered tool that will scan social media, websites, forums, and messaging apps to spot things like fake news, hate speech, child trafficking, and online abuse.
The move was approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet in February 2026.
Tool aims to boost public safety
With digital threats getting faster and trickier, Law Minister H.K. Patil says old-school methods just can't keep up—AI is needed for real-time alerts.
This tool aims to boost public safety and is part of a bigger push: the state is also looking at ways to limit kids' access to social media and encourage responsible tech use.
Basically, Karnataka wants the internet to be safer for everyone—especially young people.