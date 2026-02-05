Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan observes, India celebrates with Tiranga rallies
On February 5, while Pakistan held its annual Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies and a minute of silence (reports differed, with Kupwara starting with a two-minute silence), Indian communities along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir organized Tiranga rallies.
People in Keran and Teetwal sang the national anthem, waved flags, and swapped previous shutdowns for lively celebrations.
Pakistan's observance becomes government-driven propaganda event
This shift highlights how local communities are choosing unity over division, moving away from separatist protests to proudly displaying the national flag.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's observance has become a government-driven propaganda event aimed at spotlighting the Kashmir issue internationally.
With stronger security on the ground, security forces established a firm grip along the border despite ongoing tensions.