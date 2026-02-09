Kerala issues heatwave alert for 1st time in February
Kerala received its first-ever February heatwave alert on 28 February 2026, with the IMD warning that temperatures in Kannur and Kasaragod could top 39°C—way above normal for this time of year.
A major contributing factor was the absence of rainfall, which has left the state dry and extra hot.
Record-breaking temperatures
This isn't just about feeling sweaty—Kannur Airport hit a record-breaking 40.4°C, making it Kerala's hottest February day ever.
The heat is already affecting crops, water supply, tourism, and especially people who work outdoors.
Kids, older folks, and anyone outside are at higher risk of dehydration or heat exhaustion.
Precautions to take
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority suggests staying out of the sun during peak hours, drinking plenty of water (even if you're not thirsty), and wearing light cotton clothes.
Schools and workplaces are being asked to adjust timings so people can avoid the worst of the heat—and yes, never leave kids or pets in parked vehicles.
If you feel dizzy or sick from the heat, get help right away.