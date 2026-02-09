Kerala issues heatwave alert for 1st time in February

This isn't just about feeling sweaty—Kannur Airport hit a record-breaking 40.4°C, making it Kerala 's hottest February day ever. The heat is already affecting crops, water supply, tourism, and especially people who work outdoors. Kids, older folks, and anyone outside are at higher risk of dehydration or heat exhaustion.

Precautions to take

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority suggests staying out of the sun during peak hours, drinking plenty of water (even if you're not thirsty), and wearing light cotton clothes.

Schools and workplaces are being asked to adjust timings so people can avoid the worst of the heat—and yes, never leave kids or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel dizzy or sick from the heat, get help right away.