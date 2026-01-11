Kerala's organ donation rate bounces back in 2025

Kerala just saw its best year for organ donation in half a decade, with 25 people donating organs after death—almost double last year's count. After years of decline from its 2015-16 highs, this turnaround is giving hope to thousands waiting for transplants.

December made a real difference December was a standout month, adding 25 donated organs and pushing the yearly total to 75—including 41 kidneys, 21 livers, and seven hearts.

This surge is thanks to more media attention and trust-building work by K-SOTTO (the state's transplant authority).

Why did things change? A key spark was a December news article urging people to rethink their views on organ donation.

Public trust had dipped because of negative stories and movie portrayals, but K-SOTTO worked hard to rebuild confidence and show the process can be trusted.