Kerala's organ donation rate bounces back in 2025
Kerala just saw its best year for organ donation in half a decade, with 25 people donating organs after death—almost double last year's count.
After years of decline from its 2015-16 highs, this turnaround is giving hope to thousands waiting for transplants.
December made a real difference
December was a standout month, adding 25 donated organs and pushing the yearly total to 75—including 41 kidneys, 21 livers, and seven hearts.
This surge is thanks to more media attention and trust-building work by K-SOTTO (the state's transplant authority).
Why did things change?
A key spark was a December news article urging people to rethink their views on organ donation.
Public trust had dipped because of negative stories and movie portrayals, but K-SOTTO worked hard to rebuild confidence and show the process can be trusted.
Why it matters nationwide
With over 3,000 people waiting for organs in Kerala—and about 2.5 lakh across India—this progress could inspire other states looking for ways to tackle the country's massive transplant shortage.