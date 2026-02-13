Kerala's youngest organ donor is 10-month-old baby
Alin Sherin Abraham, just 10 months old, has become Kerala's youngest organ donor after a tragic car accident left her brain dead.
Despite their heartbreak, her parents chose to donate her organs—giving multiple people a new shot at life.
Alin's organs donated to patients across Kerala
The accident on February 5 injured Alin, her mom, and grandparents. After days in hospitals, Alin was later declared brain dead.
Her liver, kidneys, heart valve, and eyes were donated to patients across Kerala—including a 10-year-old girl waiting for a kidney.
Health minister praised parents' courage
Kerala's health minister expressed gratitude and praised their courage during such a tough time.
The state's organ transplant team (K-SOTTO) coordinated the donation process.
This story is a powerful reminder of how one family's decision can change so many lives.