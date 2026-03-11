'Kumbh Mela' star Monalisa seeks police help over marriage India Mar 11, 2026

Monalisa Bhosle, a garland seller who went viral at the Kumbh Mela, has asked Thiruvananthapuram police for help.

She says her father is trying to take her home against her will and wants to stay with her boyfriend from Uttar Pradesh.

The couple hopes to get married soon in Kerala.