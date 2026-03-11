'Kumbh Mela' star Monalisa seeks police help over marriage
India
Monalisa Bhosle, a garland seller who went viral at the Kumbh Mela, has asked Thiruvananthapuram police for help.
She says her father is trying to take her home against her will and wants to stay with her boyfriend from Uttar Pradesh.
The couple hopes to get married soon in Kerala.
Monalisa's journey from viral sensation to Bollywood actress
Monalisa's videos selling rudraksh garlands at Triveni Sangam racked up over 15 million views, earning her the nickname Mahakumbh ki Mona Lisa.
But sudden fame brought a lot of unwanted attention and harassment, forcing her to leave early for safety.
Despite everything, she landed a lead role in a Bollywood film and is set on building a new life with her boyfriend.