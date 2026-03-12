LPG supply under threat in India due to West Asia
India's LPG supply just took a hit thanks to the West Asia conflict, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where most of our LPG imports pass through.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called an urgent review, with top officials and oil companies scrambling to keep household gas flowing.
Refineries are now working overtime, upping output (reported figures include about 10% rises, with directives to raise output by up to 25%) and focusing on getting cylinders to homes first.
Domestic, commercial LPG prices jump
If you or your family use gas cylinders, this matters—commercial LPG is paused in big cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, so some restaurants are shutting or cutting menus.
Prices have jumped too: domestic cylinders in Delhi cost ₹60 more now, and commercial ones went up by over ₹115.
With bookings more than doubling over a few days and long queues at distributors, the government has strengthened its 24/7 control room and is cracking down on black marketing while running awareness campaigns online to keep things fair (and calm).