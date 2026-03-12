LPG supply under threat in India due to West Asia

Domestic, commercial LPG prices jump

If you or your family use gas cylinders, this matters—commercial LPG is paused in big cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, so some restaurants are shutting or cutting menus.

Prices have jumped too: domestic cylinders in Delhi cost ₹60 more now, and commercial ones went up by over ₹115.

With bookings more than doubling over a few days and long queues at distributors, the government has strengthened its 24/7 control room and is cracking down on black marketing while running awareness campaigns online to keep things fair (and calm).