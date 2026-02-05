Madhya Pradesh: Nurse shot dead outside hospital
India
A 25-year-old nurse, Deepshikha Chadhar, was tragically shot dead right outside the Shahgarh Community Health Center in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday night.
The attack happened moments before she was to start her night shift—and shockingly, only about 200 meters from a police station—raising real worries about safety for people working late.
Police are checking CCTV footage
Police have sealed off the area and are checking CCTV footage while talking to witnesses to track down the killer.
The main suspect is believed to be someone Chadhar knew from Jabalpur, who ran toward a nearby forest after the shooting.
Extra police teams have been sent out, with officials saying teams have been formed and a search operation is underway.