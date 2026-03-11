Maharashtra Class 10 math paper leaked on Telegram: Report
In the days and hours leading up to the Maharashtra State Board Class 10 math exams, both Part 1 and Part 2 question papers were leaked on a Telegram channel called "Maharashtraleakers."
The first leak occurred on the evening of March 5, with the second shared on March 6 (several days before the March 9 exam), causing shock and anxiety among students and parents in the lead-up to the exams.
Investigation underway; no decision on re-exam yet
Police in Pune registered an FIR against the Telegram channel's admin and members after confirming the leaks matched official papers.
Investigators are also looking into a possible parent extortion scam, as scammers reportedly took payments for another paper but never delivered.
Authorities have launched an investigation; any decisions on re-examination or disruptions are yet to be announced.