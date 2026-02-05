Maharashtra government releases ₹5.4 lakh aid for deceased persons' families
India
The Maharashtra government just released ₹5.4 lakh in aid to the families of nine people who lost their lives in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation.
These funds are going to families in Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri, covering January to March 2026.
Each family now receives a monthly pension of ₹20,000 plus a bit extra for travel and emergencies.
Pensions for martyrs' families have steadily increased over the years
This move is part of a bigger effort—over the years, pensions for martyrs' families have steadily increased from much lower amounts in earlier years to ₹20,000 today.
It's a way for the state to honor sacrifices and help these families out with real financial support.