Maharashtra government releases ₹5.4 lakh aid for deceased persons' families India Feb 05, 2026

The Maharashtra government just released ₹5.4 lakh in aid to the families of nine people who lost their lives in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation.

These funds are going to families in Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri, covering January to March 2026.

Each family now receives a monthly pension of ₹20,000 plus a bit extra for travel and emergencies.