Man who previously served time for murder shot dead
India
A 30-year-old man, Nikhil Nagar was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle in South Delhi's Madangir area on Monday night.
The attack happened near his family's chicken shop, with the assailants firing several shots into his neck before escaping.
Nagar died at the hospital soon after.
Naagar had been released from custody about 1-and-a-half months before the article (around January-February 2026)
Nagar had been released from custody for allegedly stabbing Kunal, 19, to death over a dispute involving a woman near the same spot where he was killed.
Police suspect it could be a revenge killing.
After losing both parents, Naagar lived with family members.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and say all angles are being looked at right now.