Manipur: Class 9 student found dead in school bathroom
India
Arindam Das, a Class nine student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Pailapool, was found dead in his hostel bathroom on Wednesday morning (March 11, 2026).
His family believes he died by suicide after being harassed by senior students, raising serious concerns about ragging at the school.
Investigation launched, body sent for postmortem
The school principal has launched a full investigation with help from police and the anti-ragging committee, assuring that "strong action will be taken" if anyone is found responsible.
Arindam's body has been sent for postmortem, but police are still looking into what happened.