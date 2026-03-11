Manipur hostage crisis: Kuki militants hold 20 people, including soldier
India
Earlier this week, Kuki volunteers in Manipur took 20 people hostage, including an army jawan, along the Ukhrul-Imphal road.
Some of those held were reported to be from the Naga community.
This move came as payback after a Naga group allegedly fired at Kukis and took two hostages earlier.
CM calls for safe release of hostages
Manipur's chief minister has called for everyone's safe release and urged a quick, peaceful resolution.
Police say this is part of ongoing tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities.
Civil society groups have stepped in to help with negotiations, hoping things calm down soon.