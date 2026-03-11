Manipur hostage crisis: Kuki militants hold 20 people, including soldier India Mar 11, 2026

Earlier this week, Kuki volunteers in Manipur took 20 people hostage, including an army jawan, along the Ukhrul-Imphal road.

Some of those held were reported to be from the Naga community.

This move came as payback after a Naga group allegedly fired at Kukis and took two hostages earlier.