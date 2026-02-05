MCD is cleaning Delhi for the upcoming AI summit
Delhi's municipal team is on a big clean-up mission ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit, set for February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam according to the MCD, although IndiaAI lists it as February 19-20, 2026.
They're sprucing up everything—venues, hotels, roads, markets, and even monuments—to get the city ready for global guests.
MCD's deadline and strategy
The MCD wants most of the work done by February 12. This means clearing street clutter, dealing with stray animals, swapping out old ads and G20 stickers for fresh summit branding.
They're teaming up with other city departments and running 24/7 control rooms to keep things smooth during the event.
What to expect at the summit
This is the first-ever Global South AI summit—a pretty big deal.
Heads of State, ministers, senior policymakers, global CEOs and academicians are expected to discuss how AI should be used responsibly.
Expect sessions on AI ethics, governance, and real-world impact.