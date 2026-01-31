Medaram Jathara: India's biggest tribal festival wraps up in Telangana
Medaram Maha Jathara, one of India's biggest tribal festivals, just wrapped up in Telangana's Mulugu district.
From January 28 to 31, devotees gathered at Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary to honor Sammakka and Saralamma—tribal deities linked to a centuries-old revolt against the imposition of taxes by the Kakatiya rulers.
The festival ended with a heartfelt procession as the deities were returned to their forest home, surrounded by chants and rituals like river dips and jaggery offerings.
₹251 crore spent on facilities upgrade
Pulling off an event for this many people is no small feat—over 42,000 staff and volunteers kept things running smoothly.
With major upgrades (₹251 crore spent on facilities), visitors noticed the difference: better access, cleaner spaces, and improved healthcare made the whole experience feel safer and more welcoming than ever before.
It's a cool example of tradition meeting modern planning on a massive scale.