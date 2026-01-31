Medaram Jathara: India's biggest tribal festival wraps up in Telangana India Jan 31, 2026

Medaram Maha Jathara, one of India's biggest tribal festivals, just wrapped up in Telangana's Mulugu district.

From January 28 to 31, devotees gathered at Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary to honor Sammakka and Saralamma—tribal deities linked to a centuries-old revolt against the imposition of taxes by the Kakatiya rulers.

The festival ended with a heartfelt procession as the deities were returned to their forest home, surrounded by chants and rituals like river dips and jaggery offerings.