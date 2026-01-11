Meghalaya youth's death sparks tensions, CM urges calm
A youth named Dilseng Marak from Phulbari died after he and other members of the Achik group were assaulted during an altercation at a suspected illegal quarry in Goalgaon.
His death has stirred tensions in the area. Three people have been arrested so far, and police are still searching for the quarry owner.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called the incident tragic and is urging everyone to stay calm and peaceful.
Community response and ongoing investigation
To keep things under control, peace meetings have been held in Tura, Phulbari, and Rajabala with local leaders stepping in.
The Garo Students's Union called the attack "barbaric" and wants strict punishment for those responsible.
Shops in Rajabala closed as a mark of respect for Marak's family.
Police say they're working hard to find everyone involved, promising that justice will be served.