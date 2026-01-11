Meghalaya youth's death sparks tensions, CM urges calm India Jan 11, 2026

A youth named Dilseng Marak from Phulbari died after he and other members of the Achik group were assaulted during an altercation at a suspected illegal quarry in Goalgaon.

His death has stirred tensions in the area. Three people have been arrested so far, and police are still searching for the quarry owner.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called the incident tragic and is urging everyone to stay calm and peaceful.