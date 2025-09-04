Modi, Singapore PM Wong roll out fresh roadmap for ties
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong just rolled out a fresh roadmap to boost ties between the two countries, as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Both leaders are looking to team up on things like green shipping, advanced manufacturing, skill development, civil nuclear energy, and urban water management—basically tackling some big challenges together.
Wong's visit marks 1 year since India-Singapore upgraded bilateral ties
Modi called the relationship a "partnership with purpose," highlighting shared values and real-world impact beyond just politics.
Singapore is already India's top partner in Southeast Asia, investing heavily in the country.
Wong's visit is his first official trip to India as prime minister and marks one year since both nations upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership—showing both sides are serious about working together on future challenges.