MP: 10-year-old girl raped by uncle
India
In Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle on Tuesday night while her parents were away—her father was hospitalized and her mother was at his side.
The children were left alone at home when the uncle took advantage of the situation.
Case registered under POCSO Act
The girl's cries alerted her 12-year-old brother, who then informed nearby people.
The accused fled the spot after the incident.
Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act and have launched efforts to trace the accused.