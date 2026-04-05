Mughal shrugs off Rathee's 'propaganda' claim in viral 'Dhurandhar' interview India Apr 05, 2026

Naseem Mughal, who plays Lulli Dakait in the film Dhurandhar, has responded to Dhruv Rathee calling the movie "propaganda."

In a December 2025 interview that's now gone viral, Mughal shrugged off the claims and said the film speaks for itself.

The debate around Dhurandhar's message is trending again.