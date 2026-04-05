Mughal shrugs off Rathee's 'propaganda' claim in viral 'Dhurandhar' interview
India
Naseem Mughal, who plays Lulli Dakait in the film Dhurandhar, has responded to Dhruv Rathee calling the movie "propaganda."
In a December 2025 interview that's now gone viral, Mughal shrugged off the claims and said the film speaks for itself.
The debate around Dhurandhar's message is trending again.
'Dhurandhar' box office persists despite controversy
Controversy hasn't slowed down Dhurandhar's success: part one made over ₹1,300 crore worldwide since its December 2025 release, and its sequel is already past ₹1,500 crore globally with huge numbers in India.
Still, Pushpa 2: The Rule holds onto the title of India's highest-grossing film with more than ₹1,200 crore.