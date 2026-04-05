Mumbai activists oppose Transgender Act 2026 removing self identification rights
India's new Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, is facing strong pushback for taking away the right to self-identify, something the 2014 NALSA judgment had protected.
At a recent event in Mumbai called Beyond Visibility: Understanding the Transgender Bill and its Impact, activists and allies gathered to talk about how this law could affect trans people's legal status and everyday lives.
Advocates warn of medicalization and surveillance
trans advocates like Zainab Patel called the bill "To me, this is like going back to the ice age," while Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju questioned how anyone can prove gender through medical boards.
Zoya shared worries about job security because of unclear rules.
The panel opposed medicalizing gender identity and increased surveillance of trans people.
Protests are happening across India as people demand a law that respects trans identities and rights.