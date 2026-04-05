Mumbai activists oppose Transgender Act 2026 removing self identification rights

Advocates warn of medicalization and surveillance

trans advocates like Zainab Patel called the bill "To me, this is like going back to the ice age," while Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju questioned how anyone can prove gender through medical boards.

Zoya shared worries about job security because of unclear rules.

The panel opposed medicalizing gender identity and increased surveillance of trans people.

Protests are happening across India as people demand a law that respects trans identities and rights.