Mumbai: Building collapse after cylinder blast; several feared trapped
Early Friday morning, a three-story building in Bharat Nagar, Bandra East, Mumbai, partially collapsed following a cylinder blast.
The incident happened around 6am leaving several injured and others feared trapped under the debris.
Firefighters, police, and civic teams rushed in quickly to launch a major rescue operation.
Seven people still stuck under debris
So far, 12 people have been pulled out and taken to Bhabha Hospital. Sadly, seven more are still believed to be stuck under the rubble as emergency crews continue searching.
The collapse has sparked fresh worries about how safe old buildings really are in Mumbai—a reminder that regular safety checks matter more than ever.