Mumbai: Man attempts self-immolation over removal of religious statue
India
On March 11, a 38-year-old man named Dadaso Baban Kalsait attempted to set himself on fire at Usha Mehta Chowk, Nariman Point, Mumbai.
He was upset about the removal of a religious statue and poured flammable liquid on himself, but quick-thinking bystanders stepped in and stopped him.
Police took him into custody soon after.
Case registered against Kalsait
Kalsait's drastic move was sparked by authorities removing a Lord Vishwakarma statue from Lohar Samaj land in Solapur, which they called illegal.
Kalsait, a resident of Takli in Solapur district, arrived in Mumbai and attempted self-immolation.
Police have registered a case against him under Section 226 (attempt to commit suicide).