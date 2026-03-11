Mumbai: Man attempts self-immolation over removal of religious statue India Mar 11, 2026

On March 11, a 38-year-old man named Dadaso Baban Kalsait attempted to set himself on fire at Usha Mehta Chowk, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

He was upset about the removal of a religious statue and poured flammable liquid on himself, but quick-thinking bystanders stepped in and stopped him.

Police took him into custody soon after.