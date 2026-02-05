Mumbai teacher wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize
Rouble Nagi, an art and social science teacher from Mumbai, just won the 2026 Global Teacher Prize at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Chosen from over 5,000 nominees across 139 countries, she's being celebrated for setting up more than 800 learning centers in slums and villages over the last 20 years.
Nagi's projects and future plans
Nagi leads projects like "Living Walls of Learning," where murals teach kids everything from math to life skills.
She's trained hundreds of educators and designed creative, low-cost programs using recycled materials—especially for kids who can't attend school regularly.
Accepting her award, she shared plans to use the prize money to start a free vocational training institute.
A beacon of hope for underprivileged kids
Nagi's story is proof that teaching can spark real change—even with limited resources.
Her work shows how creativity and compassion can help kids learn, no matter where they live or what challenges they face.