Mumbai's water metro to connect Nariman Point, Versova, Bandra
Mumbai is getting its own battery-powered Water Metro, with phased launches starting December 2026.
The ₹1,200 crore project aims to cut city traffic and connect key spots along the coast and waterways.
Ports Minister Nitesh Rane shared that the final project report wraps up by February-end, so things are moving fast.
Radio Club jetty could link to Navi Mumbai airport
Expect six to eight routes in total, with the first ones linking Nariman Point, Worli, Bandra, Juhu, and Versova.
There's buzz about a new jetty at Radio Club that could get you to Navi Mumbai International Airport in just 40 minutes—way quicker than current options.
The full budget details drop on March 6.
Electric ferries for cleaner rides
Like Kochi's Water Metro, Mumbai will use electric ferries for a cleaner ride.
The setup is designed for high-traffic crowds and quick commutes—think sustainable travel with less hassle for daily life in the city.